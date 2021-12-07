Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $113.79 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

