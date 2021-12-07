Casper Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $518.84 million and approximately $69.49 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00055200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.89 or 0.08473289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00058952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,266.11 or 1.00185351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00076539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002603 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,520,151,057 coins and its circulating supply is 2,764,500,513 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

