Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on therapies to treat allergic and immunological diseases. The company’s program include STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Astria Therapeutics, formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Shares of ATXS opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (ATXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.