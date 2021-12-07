CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. CECO Environmental reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $79.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CECE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $6.08 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.72 million, a PE ratio of 121.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

