CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CenterPoint is investing substantially for upgrading its infrastructure and improving reliability. The company plans to spend $18 billion on infrastructure upgrades which is expected to witness a compound annual rate-based growth rate of approximately 11% through 2025. It remains focused on strengthening its electric deliverybusiness and has a planned sustainable capital investmentof $23 billion through 2030. The company boasts a solid solvency position in the near term. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, a winter storm event in February caused severe disruptions to its customers and markets, which may continue to have negative financial impacts on the company in the near term. Also, it’s trailing 12-month P/B ratio indicates a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause for investors’ concern.”

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. 21,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.