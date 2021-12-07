Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Major Shareholder Buys $440,059.32 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) major shareholder Medicxi Ventures Management (J bought 34,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $440,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medicxi Ventures Management (J also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Medicxi Ventures Management (J purchased 36,847 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $428,162.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.49.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,887,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

