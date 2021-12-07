Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CENTA stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,503. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

