Centrality 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.45 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $257.85 million and $2.45 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centrality has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00040480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00210141 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.