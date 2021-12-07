CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Trading 0.8% Higher

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €124.40 ($139.78) and last traded at €122.80 ($137.98). 2,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €121.80 ($136.85).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($184.27) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($173.03) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($158.43) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $887.05 million and a PE ratio of 20.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €125.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

