CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Director Robert E. Hoeweler Purchases 500 Shares

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Director Robert E. Hoeweler bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $10,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CF Bankshares stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. CF Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.66.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 89,983 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.