Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $21,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Searle & CO. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Shares of ROK opened at $344.92 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $353.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

