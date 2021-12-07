Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $16,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

