Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $18.96 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $18,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $167.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.34. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $169.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

