Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $20,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $289.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $196.06 and a 1 year high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

