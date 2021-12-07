Chi-Foon Chan Sells 12,318 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $11.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.54. The stock had a trading volume of 48,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $365.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 56.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 167,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 60,459 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,954,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,957,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $1,181,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

