Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.75 million.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. 65,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,645. The company has a market capitalization of $688.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 221,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
