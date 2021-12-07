Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.75 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. 65,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,645. The company has a market capitalization of $688.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 221,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

