Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Sells $22,913,304.26 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director James Craigie sold 245,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $22,913,304.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Craigie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $1,076,885.04.

Shares of CHD traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.83. 23,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,088. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $94.75.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

