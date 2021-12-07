CIBC Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$170.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$148.51 price target (up from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a C$162.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$163.18.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM stock opened at C$141.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$63.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$146.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$145.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$107.44 and a 1-year high of C$152.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.17, for a total transaction of C$1,103,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$342,906.10.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.