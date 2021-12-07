Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 45,979 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 49.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,979 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 39.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 197.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.02.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.