Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.950-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.82. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 46.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citi Trends by 120.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Citi Trends by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Citi Trends by 18.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Citi Trends by 197.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

