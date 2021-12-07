Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Upgraded to “Hold” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of CLZNF stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. Clariant has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

