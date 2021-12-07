ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Reaches $0.0512 on Exchanges

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 6th. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $5.86 million and $208,613.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00039313 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001997 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

