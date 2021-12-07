CMC Financial Group Invests $3.10 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CMC Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,197,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $316.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.87.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

