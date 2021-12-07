CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives $172.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.83.
CCMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 90,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at about $2,774,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.31%.
CMC Materials Company Profile
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
