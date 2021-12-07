CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CCNE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 32,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,461. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.98. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 127.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CNB Financial by 88.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CNB Financial by 97,220.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

