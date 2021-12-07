CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 97,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 718,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 147,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 774.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 111,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 98,375 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

