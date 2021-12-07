Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) versus Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Critical Survey

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Asensus Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics 40.11% 50.81% 47.89% Asensus Surgical -879.52% -30.34% -27.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Asensus Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $74.55 million 3.23 $42.48 million $1.40 5.95 Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 86.51 -$59.31 million ($0.34) -3.44

Co-Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Asensus Surgical. Asensus Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Co-Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -3.26, indicating that its share price is 426% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Co-Diagnostics and Asensus Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.07%. Asensus Surgical has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 241.88%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Co-Diagnostics.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats Asensus Surgical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests. The company was founded by Brent C. Satterfield and Dwight H. Egan on April 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System features as the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. The company was founded by William N. Starling on August 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

