Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) & Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Head to Head Review

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 18.78% 8.42% 0.74% Sound Financial Bancorp 24.78% 12.17% 1.18%

52.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $91.61 million 2.29 $8.44 million $1.70 12.65 Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million 2.51 $8.94 million $4.10 9.91

Sound Financial Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp. Sound Financial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codorus Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sound Financial Bancorp pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Codorus Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Codorus Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

