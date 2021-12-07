Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,532,053. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $118.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average of $105.32. The company has a market capitalization of $228.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.