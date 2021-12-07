Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Well Done LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 16.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $74.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,950.54. The stock had a trading volume of 38,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,141. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,867.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,739.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $51,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total transaction of $8,663,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,729 shares of company stock worth $500,994,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

