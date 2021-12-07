Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.9% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 28,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,407,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $9.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.48. The company had a trading volume of 195,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.63, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

