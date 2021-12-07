CoinPoker (CHP) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.70 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $15.70 million and $81,610.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00039816 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.54 or 0.00210056 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

