Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 83,388 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,936,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,224,000 after purchasing an additional 512,481 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.15. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

