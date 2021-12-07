Color Platform Trading 123.9% Higher This Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $622,552.16 and $1,189.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 123.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,921.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $480.51 or 0.00943641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.00313361 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00031236 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002938 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

