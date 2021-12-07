Comerica Bank Makes New $120,000 Investment in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 8,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIMX opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The business had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Vertical Research cut Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

