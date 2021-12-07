Comerica Bank Takes $212,000 Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at $274,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $107.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.88. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.