Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $43.55 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $259,268 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 29,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 27,915 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after buying an additional 27,092 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

