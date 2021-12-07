Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($160.67) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €151.13 ($169.80).

Shares of ML stock opened at €135.65 ($152.42) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €134.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €134.68. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($120.17) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($147.02).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

