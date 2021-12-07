Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 448.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 706,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter valued at $3,779,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 943.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 281,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 254,853 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter valued at $1,315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 661.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 158,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBD. Bank of America lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

