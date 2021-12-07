Comparing City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

City has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBTX has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

65.6% of City shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of City shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of CBTX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares City and CBTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 36.78% 12.51% 1.47% CBTX 30.95% 8.38% 1.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares City and CBTX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $260.94 million 4.67 $89.60 million $5.53 14.59 CBTX $153.47 million 4.47 $26.36 million $1.89 14.77

City has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. City is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. City pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBTX pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and CBTX has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. City is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for City and CBTX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 0 0 0 N/A CBTX 0 2 0 0 2.00

CBTX has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.29%. Given CBTX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CBTX is more favorable than City.

Summary

City beats CBTX on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services. The company was founded in March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

