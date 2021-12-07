Comparing Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (MYTAY) and Its Rivals

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS: MYTAY) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság $2.19 billion $139.80 million 6.76 Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Competitors $3.72 billion $380.23 million 3.94

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 0 1 1 0 2.50 Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Competitors 212 639 722 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.78%. Given Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 209.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 8.15% 8.54% 4.13% Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Competitors -71.20% -74.45% -12.96%

Summary

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság competitors beat Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company. It operates through the MT-Hungary, and Macedonia segments. The company was founded on December 31, 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary.

