Comparing Vidler Water Resources (VWTR) and Its Peers

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ: VWTR) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vidler Water Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vidler Water Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Vidler Water Resources Competitors 309 969 1179 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 5.90%. Given Vidler Water Resources’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vidler Water Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 100.95% 5.27% 5.21% Vidler Water Resources Competitors -6.72% 8.88% 2.52%

Volatility and Risk

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources’ competitors have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million $10.00 million 24.76 Vidler Water Resources Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 2.74

Vidler Water Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources. Vidler Water Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

