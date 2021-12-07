Compass Group’s (CPG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPG. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.81) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.87) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($23.07) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.28) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,547 ($20.51).

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,546 ($20.50) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.40. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,283.50 ($17.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,519.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,651.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.29), for a total transaction of £189,732 ($251,600.58).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

