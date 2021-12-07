Concorde Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,167 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $10,298,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 27.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.2% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,648,289 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,981,000 after purchasing an additional 166,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $43.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

