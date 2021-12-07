Concorde Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $53,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Paycom Software by 62.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $418.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 141.89, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $494.34 and its 200-day moving average is $440.46.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.88.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

