Concorde Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.50 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $110.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

