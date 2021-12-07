Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,042 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7,427.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after buying an additional 1,540,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after buying an additional 45,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 70,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $9,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

NYSE TRTX opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 325.25, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $973.12 million, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.88. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

TRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.