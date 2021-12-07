Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $752,000 in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Boston Omaha as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Boston Omaha by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,588,000 after buying an additional 733,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boston Omaha by 308.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 143,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boston Omaha by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after buying an additional 140,384 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Boston Omaha by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 199,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 122,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Omaha by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after buying an additional 110,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a net margin of 160.26% and a return on equity of 18.11%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

