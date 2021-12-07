Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,460 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Cognex worth $20,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 185.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.39. 2,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,967. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.41.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

