Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $175.28 Million Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,134,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Novanta comprises 2.4% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $175,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOVT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Novanta by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NOVT traded up $4.94 on Tuesday, reaching $169.62. The company had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,067. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.58 and a 52-week high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOVT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

